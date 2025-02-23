Bell Bank Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFUV stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.