Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 133 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $2,947,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $283.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average of $314.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.