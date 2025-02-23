Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Vistra were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $23,028,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $17,781,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.64.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $2,795,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

