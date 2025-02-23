Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:APH opened at $67.58 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

