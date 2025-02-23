ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $41.77 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.