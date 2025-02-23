Kintegral Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

