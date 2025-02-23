Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $224.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

