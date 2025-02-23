Callan Capital LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.