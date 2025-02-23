Kintegral Advisory LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kintegral Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.