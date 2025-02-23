IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $8.00. IEH shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 10,323 shares.

IEH Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.52.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. IEH had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

