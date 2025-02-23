Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells $836,463.08 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 99,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $836,463.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,747,356.44. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.