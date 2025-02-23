Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of DNB opened at $9.45 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

