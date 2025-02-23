Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.30

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patricia Payn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.19 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of A$27,975.00 ($17,818.47). 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

