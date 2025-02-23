Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Ratings Changes
VID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Stock Average Calculator
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.