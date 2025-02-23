Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

VID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.24.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

