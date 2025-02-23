Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 20th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares in companies that operate casino gaming facilities. This could include standalone casinos, casino resorts, online gambling companies, or companies that manufacture or supply gaming equipment. Investing in these stocks is essentially betting on the gambling industry’s profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.16. 5,139,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.74 and its 200-day moving average is $245.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. 1,197,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,938. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. 884,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 249,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,886. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,290. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Featured Articles