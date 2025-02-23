Promising Energy Stocks To Follow Today – February 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Axon Enterprise are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to the shares in companies that are involved in the production and supply of energy. This includes industries such as oil and gas, coal, renewable energy, and utilities. The value of these stocks is closely tied to the price and demand of energy resources across the world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,856,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,995,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.28. 7,222,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,421,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $66.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.49. 1,465,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $260.27 and a 12 month high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

