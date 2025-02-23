MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,547 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

