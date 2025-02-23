Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 423.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $84.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

