Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

