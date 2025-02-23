Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6165 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Cochlear Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cochlear in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.