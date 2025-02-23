Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys Shares of 51,837 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the third quarter worth $381,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 98.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.33.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.