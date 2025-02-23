Welltower Inc. (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Welltower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Welltower Stock Down 1.1 %

Welltower stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.19.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

