Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,045,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

