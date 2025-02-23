Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $458,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 33,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 100,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

