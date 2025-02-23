Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 50,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $401,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $267.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

