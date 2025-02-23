Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.10. 34,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 96,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Hyperscale Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Institutional Trading of Hyperscale Data

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyperscale Data stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 1.80% of Hyperscale Data at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperscale Data Company Profile

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

