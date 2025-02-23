Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

