Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average of $288.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

