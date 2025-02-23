Theory Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.52. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.