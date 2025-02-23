Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 117,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 97,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.
The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.
