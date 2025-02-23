Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:EVLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.27 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 117,677 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 97,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF

Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF ( NYSEARCA:EVLN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Eaton Vance Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Eaton Vance Floating-Rate ETF (EVLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking high current income by holding sub-investment grade floating-rate loans and corporate debts issued globally. EVLN was launched on Feb 6, 2024 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

