Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

