Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rollins by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

ROL opened at $51.29 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

