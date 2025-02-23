Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 131,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $523.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

