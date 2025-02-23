TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $39,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HEICO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.53. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

