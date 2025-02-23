Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 268.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,881 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,811,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after acquiring an additional 460,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

