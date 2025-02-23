Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $5,050,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $235.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

