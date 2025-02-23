Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

