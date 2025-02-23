Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.7 %

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $101.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $123.62. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.