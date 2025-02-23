Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,930. The trade was a 25.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,112 shares of company stock worth $35,878,612 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $726.43 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,072.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.