Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.4 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

