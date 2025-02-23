Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,809 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

