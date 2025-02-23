Ieq Capital LLC Buys 53,394 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 961.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

