Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

