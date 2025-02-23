Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VRT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

