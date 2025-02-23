Wealth Alliance Sells 12,365 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Haleon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Up 1.8 %

Haleon stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

