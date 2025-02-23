Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 million. Covalon Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 12.33%.
Covalon Technologies Trading Down 14.2 %
OTCMKTS:CVALF opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of -0.29. Covalon Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.08.
About Covalon Technologies
