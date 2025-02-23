Top Music Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Alibaba Group, Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Live Nation Entertainment, and Western Digital are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to the shares or stocks of companies that operate within the music industry. These companies can include record labels, music streaming platforms, instrument manufacturers, concert promoters, and music publishing companies. Investing in these stocks means you are buying a small part of that company and stand to gain if the company performs well financially. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. 57,389,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,764,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $339.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.42.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.76. 27,853,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,779,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.77. 30,903,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,639,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.58.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $21.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $615.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.77. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $243.99 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 1.63.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.59. 4,131,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,719. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

LYV stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.04. 2,819,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,671. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

