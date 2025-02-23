Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUEM opened at $30.39 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

