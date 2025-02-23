21,933 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Allodium Investment Consultants LLC

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 247,941 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

