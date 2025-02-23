Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE AER opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

